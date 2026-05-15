No community risk from cruise passenger linked to hantavirus outbreak: CDC

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Taipei, May 15 (CNA) A New Zealand passenger linked to a rare Andes hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship poses no risk of community transmission in Taiwan after testing negative for the virus, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said Friday.

Test results for the passenger were negative for both polymerase chain reaction and antibody tests for the Andes strain of hantavirus, temporarily ruling out infection, CDC Director-General Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞) told a press briefing.

The outbreak occurred on the Dutch cruise ship Hondius and involved the rare Andes strain of hantavirus, which is capable of human-to-human transmission. Authorities have reported 11 cases and three deaths linked to the cluster.

The passenger arrived in Taiwan alone on May 7 after disembarking from the cruise ship on April 24 at Saint Helena Island, with April 25 identified as the last potential exposure date, Lo said.

Taiwan was notified through the International Health Regulations (IHR) system on May 13 that a New Zealand national who had traveled on the ship was staying in Taiwan, Lo added.

The passenger showed no symptoms and was taken to hospital for observation, where blood, urine, saliva and nasopharyngeal samples were collected for testing, the CDC said.

"Since the passenger has not been confirmed infected, this means the virus was not brought into Taiwan," Lo said, adding that there is currently no risk to the local community.

The CDC said the passenger will remain under what it described as the highest level of "enhanced self-health management" in a single hospital room until June 6, based on the virus' maximum incubation period of 42 days.

Lo said the passenger may be allowed limited outdoor activity while wearing an N95 mask and accompanied by fully protected medical staff, but will not be permitted to use public transportation or visit crowded places.

The CDC said the next week remains critical because about 95 percent of infected patients develop symptoms within 25 days of exposure, adding that the passenger is currently on day 20 since the last known exposure.

Authorities also confirmed through the World Health Organization that no other passengers or contacts linked to the cruise ship are currently in Taiwan.