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Taiwan headline news

03/23/2026 09:47 AM
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Taipei, March 23 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Trump issues 48-hour ultimatum to open Strait of Hormuz

@China Times: Trump gives Iran 48-hour ultimatum: Open Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on power plants

@Liberty Times: NT$7.2 billion remains stalled as KMT, TPP camps block government budget; Cheng Li-chiun warns of impact on drone development

@Economic Daily News: Bulls versus bears as analysts simulate 3 scenarios in Taiwan stock market

@Commercial Times: Musk's Terafab chip project officially launched

@Taipei Times: Taiwan aiming to be major UAV player

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