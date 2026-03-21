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Taichung mayor touts investment, U.S. ties after 11-day visit

03/21/2026 05:31 PM
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Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (front center) returns to Taiwan on Saturday following an 11-day visit to the United States. Photo courtesy of Taichung City government
Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (front center) returns to Taiwan on Saturday following an 11-day visit to the United States. Photo courtesy of Taichung City government

Taipei, March 21 (CNA) Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) returned to Taiwan on Saturday after an 11-day trip to the United States, saying the visit helped "bring Taichung to the world."

Speaking at Taoyuan International Airport, Lu described the U.S. as a long-term ally and said the trip's results exceeded expectations.

She said the delegation visited several U.S. cities, including Seattle, Boston and Maryland to strengthen exchanges and attract investment.

During the visit, Lu signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America to promote an initiative aimed at facilitating overseas investment in Taichung.

She also held discussions with U.S. officials, including members of Congress and representatives from the Washington headquarters of the American Institute in Taiwan, and think tank experts.

The mayor from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) said Taichung will continue to strengthen international ties and expand its global presence.

Lu, who is serving her second term as Taichung mayor through December 2026, is widely viewed as a potential contender for the KMT in Taiwan's 2028 presidential race.

(By Chao Li-yen and Lee Chieh-yu)

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