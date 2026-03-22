Localized brief showers expected in northern, eastern Taiwan this week

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 22 (CNA) Western Taiwan is expected to see mixed cloudy and sunny conditions during the coming week, while northern Taiwan, eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas are forecast to experience localized brief showers, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said on Sunday.

Three weak frontal systems carrying limited moisture are expected to pass Taiwan during the week, bringing localized precipitation mainly to windward areas affected by the northeasterly wind, CWA forecaster Liu Pei-teng (劉沛滕) told CNA.

On Monday, the first weak frontal system is expected to bring scattered brief showers to Greater Taipei, Taitung County and Pingtung County, while mountainous areas are also forecast to see scattered brief showers during the afternoon, Liu said.

On Tuesday, moisture is expected to decrease, with scattered brief showers mainly forecast for coastal areas in northern Taiwan, northeastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, while eastern Taiwan and mountainous areas in southern Taiwan may also see scattered precipitation, Liu said.

On Wednesday, another weak frontal system is forecast to pass Taiwan, accompanied by a slight strengthening of the northeasterly monsoon, Liu said.

On Thursday, the northeasterly monsoon is expected to affect Taiwan, bringing localized brief showers to windward areas including coastal areas in northern Taiwan, eastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, while mountainous areas may again see scattered, brief showers during the afternoon, Liu said.

The northeasterly monsoon is expected to weaken on Friday, Liu said.

On Saturday, a third weak frontal system is expected to pass Taiwan, accompanied by a slightly strengthening northeasterly monsoon that may bring localized brief showers to northern Taiwan and eastern Taiwan, Liu said.