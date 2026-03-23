Taiwan shares opens lower
03/23/2026 09:11 AM
Taipei, March 23 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 209.88 points at 33,334.0 Monday on turnover of NT$10.251 billion (US$317.074 million).
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