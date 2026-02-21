Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan 中央通訊社 フォーカス台湾 Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

02/21/2026 01:21 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. Supreme Court rules Trump's reciprocal tariffs illegal

@China Times: White House: Trump to visit China for 3 days starting March 31

@Liberty Times: Japanese PM Takaichi criticizes China over attempts to change status quo by force in inaugural policy address

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks held by major investors through Lunar New Year to bring gains

@Commercial Times: U.S.-Iran tensions push oil prices to 6-month high

@Taipei Times: Taiwan imports overtake China in US

Enditem/ls

0:00
/
0:00
Latest
More
We value your privacy.
Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
Got it. Learn more
116