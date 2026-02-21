To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: U.S. Supreme Court rules Trump's reciprocal tariffs illegal

@China Times: White House: Trump to visit China for 3 days starting March 31

@Liberty Times: Japanese PM Takaichi criticizes China over attempts to change status quo by force in inaugural policy address

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks held by major investors through Lunar New Year to bring gains

@Commercial Times: U.S.-Iran tensions push oil prices to 6-month high

@Taipei Times: Taiwan imports overtake China in US

