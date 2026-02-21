Taiwan headline news
02/21/2026 01:21 PM
Taipei, Feb. 21 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: U.S. Supreme Court rules Trump's reciprocal tariffs illegal
@China Times: White House: Trump to visit China for 3 days starting March 31
@Liberty Times: Japanese PM Takaichi criticizes China over attempts to change status quo by force in inaugural policy address
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks held by major investors through Lunar New Year to bring gains
@Commercial Times: U.S.-Iran tensions push oil prices to 6-month high
@Taipei Times: Taiwan imports overtake China in US
Enditem/ls
Latest
-
Politics
After Trump tariff ruling, KMT calls to renegotiate U.S. trade deal02/21/2026 04:04 PM
-
Politics
Impact of Trump's 10% tariff on Taiwan 'limited': Executive Yuan02/21/2026 03:51 PM
-
Society
2 freeway sections congest Saturday morning, 18 accidents reported02/21/2026 03:00 PM
-
Business
U.S. court ruling on Trump tariffs a stock-market plus: Analyst02/21/2026 02:51 PM
-
Society
Taiwan headline news02/21/2026 01:21 PM