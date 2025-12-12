Focus Taiwan App
12/12/2025 10:00 AM
CNA file photo
CNA file photo

Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: 2025 tax revenue could fall NT$50 billion short of target

@China Times: U.S. plans to ask visitors for social media history

@Liberty Times: U.S. House passes defense bill with US$1 billion for Taiwan-related security cooperation

@Economic Daily News: Powell signals pause on rate cuts

@Commercial Times: Fed projected to deliver one rate cut in 2026, 2027

@Taipei Times: Proposed reproductive rules advanced

Enditem/ls

