Taiwan, Philippines sign livestock research MOU

Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) Taiwan and the Philippines have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) regarding cooperation on livestock research, the Ministry of Agriculture (MOA) said Thursday.

The MOU was signed in Taipei on Wednesday by Taiwan's representative to the Philippines Wallace Chow (周民淦) and Corazon Avecilla-Padiernos, Chairperson of the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), the ministry said in a press release.

Under the agreement, agriculture and technology departments in Taiwan and the Philippines will work together in areas such as livestock reproductive technology, breed registration systems, ex-situ genetic resource preservation, and genetic improvement systems, the statement said.

In the longer term, the sides will also explore expanding their cooperation into other areas, it said.

The MOA said Taiwan and the Philippines are both island nations that face threats from climate change, extreme temperatures and transboundary animal diseases.

In facing these challenges, both sides can benefit from holding joint workshops, skills training sessions and research exchanges in order to develop more sustainable livestock businesses, the ministry said.