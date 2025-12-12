Taiwan, Poland sign drone industry MOU to build non-China supply chain

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 12 (CNA) A Taiwanese government-backed drone alliance and a Polish unmanned system industry group have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop a "non-China" supply chain for drones and work together on key technologies.

The MOU, signed by the Taiwan Excellence Drone International Business Opportunities Alliance (Tediboa) and the Polish Chamber of Unmanned Systems (PISB) in Poland on Wednesday, will strengthen ties between the Taiwanese and Polish drone industries, the alliance said in a statement.

Beyond paving the way for creating a non-China supply chain and integrating drone systems, the MOU will also support laws favorable to the market and plans for future joint testing at cross-border technology exhibitions, the statement said.

Taiwan Economics Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫), who witnessed the signing of the MOU, said the agreement reflects the importance both countries place on information security and the establishment of supply chains without Chinese involvement.

Last year, Poland was Taiwan's largest export market for drones, demonstrating that collaboration between the two countries is already underway, he said.

Tsao Chin-pin (曹進平), chairman of Tediboa, said the Russo-Ukrainian war has reshaped international defense preparations, with drones becoming a critical component of national security.

That is why the organization, since its founding, has worked to integrate Taiwanese drone companies and foster collaboration with friendly nations, helping members enhance their global competitiveness, he said.

Established in September 2024 by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Tediboa aims to promote the growth of Taiwan's drone industry, boost innovation, and help domestic companies enter international markets.

It is currently led by Taiwan's fighter jet developer, Aerospace Industrial Development Corp., and includes other domestic Taiwanese drone companies.