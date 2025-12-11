Cabinet eyes establishment of agencies for seniors, children

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) The Cabinet said Thursday it has finalized proposals to create two new agencies to strengthen services for children, families and seniors, and will send them to the Legislature for review.

Under the proposals, a Long-term Care and Social Development Agency would be created to handle matters related to the elderly, people with disabilities, women, as well as the National Pension system.

A Child and Family Support Agency would also be set up to oversee policies related to the welfare of minors and to provide support for families with children.

Both new agencies would fall under the Ministry of Health and Welfare, according to the Cabinet.

At a news conference, Health Minister Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said that the proposed Long-term Care and Social Development Agency is designed to address Taiwan's rapidly aging society and declining birthrate.

"Taiwan is on the cusp of becoming a super-aged society this year, and the associated health care and long-term care needs must be better integrated," Shih said.

Currently, responsibilities for long-term care are spread across several MOHW departments, and consolidating them under a single agency would help improve efficiency and policy coordination, he said.

The agency would also be tasked with developing health promotion policies for seniors to ensure comprehensive support across all stages of aging, he added.

A division dedicated to women's welfare would be established to promote women's participation in public affairs and to devise policies on women's empowerment and rights, he said.

Shih added that society has long called for a dedicated agency to handle matters concerning children.

Under the proposals, the Child and Family Support Agency would be responsible for planning and implementing policies related to the welfare of minors and families with children, including child and youth protection and placement, day care services, early intervention, and enforcement of the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Taiwan incorporated into domestic law in 2014.

The Cabinet's proposals still require the approval of the opposition-controlled Legislature.