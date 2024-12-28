To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Ko Wen-je released on NT$30 million bail

@China Times: Ko Wen-je released on NT$30 million bail; prosecutors appeal court's decision

@Liberty Times: Ko Wen-je, four others released on bail; prosecutors appeal court's decision

@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks expected to be strong in January

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks expected to attract buying from institutional investors

@Taipei Times: Whistleblower protection bill passed

