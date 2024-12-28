Taiwan headline news
12/28/2024 11:20 AM
Taipei, Dec. 28 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Ko Wen-je released on NT$30 million bail
@China Times: Ko Wen-je released on NT$30 million bail; prosecutors appeal court's decision
@Liberty Times: Ko Wen-je, four others released on bail; prosecutors appeal court's decision
@Economic Daily News: 14 stocks expected to be strong in January
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks expected to attract buying from institutional investors
@Taipei Times: Whistleblower protection bill passed
