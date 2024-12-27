TPP Chairman Ko upbeat after release from investigative detention

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 27 (CNA) Taiwan People's Party (TPP) Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said he was confident of beating the raft of corruption charges against him following his release from investigative detention Friday.

"I still believe in myself -- I'm not the kind of person who would profit illegally or engage in corruption," Ko told a crowd of supporters as he arrived home around 1 p.m.

Choking back tears, Ko thanked those who had cheered him on, offered words of comfort, and extended help during his ordeal.

"I feel thankful to the heavens for giving me this opportunity to reflect on my life," he said, emphasizing that the incident had not filled his heart with hatred.

Ko was indicted on Thursday on charges of bribery and other forms of corruption, in connection with real estate dealings during his second term as Taipei mayor 2018-2022.

He was also charged with embezzling political donations to the TPP during the 2024 presidential election.

Ko had been imprisoned without charge since Sept. 5 but was granted NT$30 million (US$917,431) bail early Friday after the Taipei District Court rejected a request from prosecutors to extend his incommunicado detention.

The court also ordered the release of Ko's four co-defendants, including former Taipei Deputy Mayor Pong Cheng-sheng (彭振聲), Taipei City Councilor Ying Hsiao-wei (應曉薇), Lee Wen-tsung (李文宗), finance chief of Ko's 2024 campaign office, and Sheen Ching-jing (沈慶京), chairman of Core Pacific Group.

In response, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office said it plans to appeal the decision not to extend detention once it reviews the court's reasoning for its rulings.

(By Kuo Chien-shen, Hsieh Hsing-en and Lee Hsin-Yin) Enditem/ASG

