12/24/2024 09:58 AM
CNA file photo
Taipei, Dec. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: DGBAS fears need to rewrite budget after revenue allocation law amended; Cabinet said to pretend to be poor

@China Times: Cabinet plans to rewrite budget as countermeasure to amended revenue allocation law

@Liberty Times: If China fails to release arrested I-Kuan Tao members, cross-strait religion exchanges likely to be postponed: Taiwan official

@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional buying sends Taiex soaring; market celebrates Christmas ahead of time

@Commercial Times: DGBAS says amended revenue allocation law likely to cut discretionary spending by 28%

@Taipei Times: Amendments could hurt services: CabinetEnditem/ls

