Taiwan headline news
12/24/2024 09:58 AM
Taipei, Dec. 24 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: DGBAS fears need to rewrite budget after revenue allocation law amended; Cabinet said to pretend to be poor
@China Times: Cabinet plans to rewrite budget as countermeasure to amended revenue allocation law
@Liberty Times: If China fails to release arrested I-Kuan Tao members, cross-strait religion exchanges likely to be postponed: Taiwan official
@Economic Daily News: Foreign institutional buying sends Taiex soaring; market celebrates Christmas ahead of time
@Commercial Times: DGBAS says amended revenue allocation law likely to cut discretionary spending by 28%
@Taipei Times: Amendments could hurt services: CabinetEnditem/ls
Latest
- Society
McDonald's remorseful over sexual assault leading to worker suicide12/24/2024 10:54 AM
- Society
Wet weather to continue but temperatures expected to rebound12/24/2024 10:22 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar higher in Taipei trading12/24/2024 10:11 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news12/24/2024 09:58 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open sharply higher12/24/2024 09:13 AM