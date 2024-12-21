5 released on bail over deadly fire at Taichung PX Mart facility

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung, Dec. 21 (CNA) Five construction personnel have been released on bails ranging from NT$50,000 (US$1,530) to NT$600,000 following questioning over their roles in a deadly fire at an under-construction PX Mart processing center in Taichung, prosecutors said on Saturday.

According to the Taichung District Prosecutors Office, the five individuals -- including an on-site general manager assigned by an air conditioning company and employees from a construction firm -- are among the 24 people summoned for questioning on Friday who have been identified as potential defendants.

Prosecutors disclosed that before the incident, air-conditioning piping workers were cutting flooring with oxyacetylene without implementing proper fire safety precautions.

Supervisors also failed to enforce safety measures, resulting in sparks igniting polystyrene boards, which caused the fire.

The potential defendants are suspected of offenses including negligent homicide and negligent injury, following the Dec. 19 blaze that claimed nine lives and left eight others injured.

In accordance with the relevant provisions of the Building Act, the Taichung City government has ordered a suspension of work and imposed fines of up to NT$90,000 on both the contractor and the supervisor.

PX Mart, Taiwan's largest supermarket chain, currently operates over 1,200 branches across the country, according to data from a sales campaign in early December.

Of the nine victims, seven were Taiwanese nationals, and two were migrant workers, including one undocumented Vietnamese worker, Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) confirmed.