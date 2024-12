To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Fire at PX Mart's processing center in Taichung leaves nine dead, eight injured

@China Times: Fire at incomplete processing center in Taichung leaves nine dead, seven injured

@Liberty Times: Taiwan is our own business: Blinken

@Economic Daily News: Powell hints at slowing down on loose monetary policy next year

@Commercial Times: Fed's 'hawkish cut' in interest rates slams Asian markets

@Taipei Times: China preparing for invasion: report

