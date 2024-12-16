Taoyuan touts partial opening of metro green line in 2026

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taoyuan, Dec. 16 (CNA) Seven stations on the northern section of the planned Taoyuan Metro green line are projected to open to the public in 2026, the Taoyuan City Government Department of Rapid Transit Systems announced Monday.

The department made the announcement at a progress update presser on Monday held at Taoyuan City Hall.

On top of the estimated opening of the seven stations on the northern section of the metro, the department also announced plans to further complete the green line in the direction of Taoyuan Railway Station in 2028, before the entire route becomes fully operational in 2030.

The department added that plans to extend the green line into Taoyuan's Zhongli District were greenlit by the Executive Yuan in December last year.

The Executive Yuan also approved the construction of Taoyuan Metro brown line in March this year, a route which will connect Taoyuan with New Taipei, according to the department.

The department added that the building of both the green line extension and brown line are projected to begin in 2025.

Graphic: Taoyuan City Department of Rapid Transit Systems

Meanwhile, the Taoyuan Airport Metro is also being extended to the A22 Laojie River Station, to further expand transportation services available to commuters, the department said.

The department said that it has also begun to move Taoyuan's railroad underground to further consolidate the city's public transportation services.

As of 2024, work has begun to transfer the tracks at Taoyuan and Zhongli train stations underground, with construction also started on two new underground-tracked train stations, tentatively called Zhonglu and Zhongyuan train stations.

In addition, the viability of further extending the green line and developing the blue and orange lines are currently being explored, the department said.

Pedestrians are seen outside the temporary building of Zhongli Railway Station in Taoyuan, after it was opened on June 16, 2024. CNA file photo

Speaking to local press during the public event on Monday, Taoyuan Mayor Chang San-cheng (張善政) praised the speedy development of Taoyuan Metro-related projects over the past two years.

Chang said there is a high possibility the aforementioned seven stations on the green line's north section will be opened on schedule.

The mayor further added that the first two cars of the light metro service arrived in Taiwan last week and test runs will likely start on overhead tracks on the line as early as the first half of 2025.

Chang said the city aims to meet projections for the full opening of the main green line in 2030 before opening a branch line in 2032.

(By Wu Jui-chi and James Lo) Enditem/AW