10°C recorded in Miaoli's Sanwan; big day-night temperature gap

Taipei, Dec. 10 (CNA) The lowest temperature so far on Tuesday, 10 degrees Celsius, was logged in Sanwan Township, Miaoli County in the early morning, the Central Weather Agency (CWA) said, warning of a significant day-night temperature gap expected in central and southern areas.

CWA data showed the second lowest temperature in Taiwan, 11.2 degrees, was logged in Emei Township in Hsinchu County. The 10 lowest temperatures were all in Miaoli or Hsinchu.

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮) attributed the low early morning temperatures to strong radiative cooling and warned that temperatures over the weekend could drop below 10 degrees.

Meanwhile, the CWA cautioned people that "early morning and evening temperatures will be cool" across Taiwan. Those in central and southern areas were warned that temperatures in the day and night will vary significantly.

The weather agency forecast lows to range between 14-19 degrees across Taiwan on Tuesday, with daytime highs between 22 and 25 degrees in the north and east, and 27 and 28 degrees in central and southern areas.

The temperature in Penghu Islands will range from 19-23 degrees, Kinmen 15-22 degrees and Matsu 15-18 degrees throughout the day, the CWA said.