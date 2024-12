To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: President Lai to return to Taiwan today; China could conduct military drills

@China Times: Lai Ching-te's transit: Taiwan's national anthem plays at Guam governor's residence

@Liberty Times: U.S. House speaker pledges support for Taiwan's defense during phone call with Lai in Guam

@Economic Daily News: 2.08% CPI breaches inflation red line

@Commercial Times: TSMC, Nvidia plan to fabricate AI chips in U.S.

@Taipei Times: Taiwan key to US strategy: Johnson

