Taiwan headline news
12/04/2024 10:41 AM
Taipei, Dec. 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Victims' families call for rejection of efforts to abolish death penalty
@China Times: Yonhap News breaking: Legislature passes resolution to lift martial law
@Liberty Times: South Korean president declares martial law
@Economic Daily News: Nvidia, TSMC push for production of next-generation chips
@Commercial Times: Short squeeze rally dominates Taiwan stock market
@Taipei Times: William Lai tours Marshall Islands
