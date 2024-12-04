Focus Taiwan App
Taipei, Dec. 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Victims' families call for rejection of efforts to abolish death penalty

@China Times: Yonhap News breaking: Legislature passes resolution to lift martial law

@Liberty Times: South Korean president declares martial law

@Economic Daily News: Nvidia, TSMC push for production of next-generation chips

@Commercial Times: Short squeeze rally dominates Taiwan stock market

@Taipei Times: William Lai tours Marshall Islands

Enditem/ls

