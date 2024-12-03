To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taichung mayor sorry for calling teacher 'unsuitable' over campus dispute

Taipei, Dec. 3 (CNA) Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) on Tuesday apologized for calling an elementary school teacher "unsuitable" after they sought police assistance over an incident earlier this year when a student struck them with a tee-ball bat.

"I spoke too quickly and jumped to conclusions. I must apologize to the teacher," Lu told reporters ahead of a city council session.

Lu's remarks on Monday drew criticism after she accused the teacher of refusing to put the dispute behind them despite the student's apology and police involvement.

"This teacher is unsuitable," she said during a council session, adding the educator "set the worst example in education."

The incident dates back to March 27, when the physical education teacher, who sustained a thigh contusion -- dead leg -- after being struck by the student a day before, reported the student for assault.

According to Kuomintang (KMT) City Councilor Li Chung (李中), police officers took the student directly from the school to the station without the presence of a parent or guardian.

The case was referred to juvenile court, which ruled on June 28 that it was not subject to further review because the parties had settled.

During the council session on Monday, the Taichung City Police Department and the school admitted to procedural missteps.

The police reprimanded the two officers involved and reassigned the station chief for violating the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act.

The city's Education Bureau said it would penalize the school within a week.

In a statement released Tuesday, the school apologized for the disturbance caused by the incident and pledged to improve faculty awareness of legal procedures.

Meanwhile, Lu faced backlash from teachers' groups and the public, who accused her of "moral coercion" against teachers.

The Teachers' Union of Taichung also condemned her for drawing premature conclusions, emphasizing that the Teachers' Act provides a clear process for determining a teacher's suitability.