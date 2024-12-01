Chinese mitten crabs stopped at border over dioxin contamination

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 1 (CNA) A shipment of 15 metric tons of mitten crabs imported from China has been confiscated for return or destruction after testing revealed excessive dioxin residue, Taiwan's Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) announced Sunday.

The contaminated crabs were intercepted at the border in early November and did not enter the market, TFDA Deputy Director-General Lin Chin-fu (林金富) told reporters.

According to Lin, the shipment failed initial tests on Nov. 15, with a second test conducted on Nov. 29 confirming the findings.

Details of the problematic crabs, including their importers, will be disclosed on Dec. 3 during the TFDA's weekly briefing, one week ahead of schedule, due to high public concern over the case, Lin added.

Experts warn that dioxin consists of 419 chemical compounds and is a confirmed carcinogen.

Short-term exposure to high doses can cause skin disorders and liver damage, while long-term low-dose exposure may increase the risk of cancer, damage the immune system and pose risks to pregnant women, according to experts.