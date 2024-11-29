3 scooter drivers injured after being hit by bus

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) A bus struck four scooters stopped at a red light in Taipei on Friday, leaving three scooter drivers with minor injuries, police said.

The incident occurred in the morning in Songshan District when the 42-year-old bus driver, surnamed Fu (傅), failed to stop his westbound vehicle at the intersection of Minquan East Road and Guangfu North Road and collided with the scooters.

The Songshan Precinct police, notified of the case at 9:39 a.m., reported that three of the scooter drivers sustained multiple bruises but no serious injuries. They were all taken to the hospital for treatment.

The police added that neither Fu nor the scooter drivers were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Fu claimed he was unable to brake in time due to dizziness.

According to Fu's colleagues, he had been feeling unwell and had taken medication, which may have caused his dizziness.

An investigation is underway to clarify the cause of the incident.

Earlier this month, a pedestrian was killed and 15 people injured in a collision involving two buses in Taipei's Zhongzheng District.