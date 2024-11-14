Typhoon Usagi wind radius could reach Taiwan on Friday morning: CWA

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 14 (CNA) The wind radius of Typhoon Usagi is expected to reach Taiwan on Friday morning, with the Central Weather Administration (CWA) forecasting that the storm will continue to approach the island.

At 8 a.m. Thursday, Usagi was located over waters 570 kilometers south-southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, and had a wind radius of 150 kilometers, the CWA said in its latest advisory.

The storm was moving northwest and shifting north-northwest at a speed of 18 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 162 kph and gusts reaching up to 198 kph, the weather agency added.

The CWA said that vessels operating in the Bashi Channel and waters east of the Philippines should stay alert, as waves in those areas are expected to intensify.

From Thursday, swells could appear in coastal areas of eastern and southwestern Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, outlying Penghu County off Taiwan's western coast, and Orchid and Green islands off Taiwan's southeastern coast.

According to CWA forecaster Wu Wan-hua (伍婉華), the typhoon will continue approaching the Bashi Channel, then veer north-northeast before drifting northeastward.

Wu emphasized that Usagi will likely pass closer to Taiwan than earlier forecasts indicated.

Wu added that Usagi is expected to slow down as it nears Taiwan, but will still be a typhoon. Its center is anticipated to enter the Bashi Channel on Friday, with the wind radius likely to reach Taiwan in the morning.

Given the complexity of fall weather patterns, however, she noted it is still too early to determine the storm's strength and whether it will make landfall in Taiwan.

In addition, the Pacific high-pressure system may weaken as the northern weather system moves southward on Friday and Saturday, which could also change Usagi's course.

Except for intermittent rains in southeastern Taiwan and the Hengchun Peninsula, Wu said skies across the island are expected to remain mostly clear on Thursday, but she cautioned residents in the southeast and east to prepare for heavy to extremely heavy rain over the following two days.

Wu indicated that Usagi's presence over waters east of Taiwan on Saturday is expected to bring rainfall to the country's northern and eastern regions, including potential localized showers in mountainous areas.