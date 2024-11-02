Seasonal winds to bring rain, lower temperatures across Taiwan
Taipei, Nov. 2 (CNA) Strengthening seasonal northeasterly winds on Monday are expected to bring rain and lower temperatures to areas around Taiwan next week, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
CWA forecaster Chen Pei-an (陳姵安) told CNA on Saturday that areas north to Taoyuan, northeastern and eastern Taiwan can expect sporadic showers, with the Keelung north coast, northeastern areas and mountainous regions around the Greater Taipei Area forecast to see heavy rain, due to the seasonal winds.
Mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan may also see sporadic showers in the afternoon.
The weather will also become cooler, with the lowest temperatures expected from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8. The mercury will drop to about 20 degrees Celsius in the north, and hover at 21-22 degrees in central and southern parts of the island, Chen forecast.
The chilly weather will continue until seasonal winds weaken during the daytime on Nov. 8, causing temperatures across Taiwan to rebound.
- Sports
Taiwan ties 2-2 against Czech Republic in warm-up baseball game11/02/2024 11:35 PM
- Society
Seasonal winds to bring rain, lower temperatures across Taiwan11/02/2024 11:16 PM
- Sports
Farglory confident Taipei Dome will host at least 35 CPBL games in 202511/02/2024 10:56 PM
- Society
Taipei bazaar seeks to foster understanding between Taiwanese, Hongkongers11/02/2024 10:29 PM
- Society
Taiwanese airlines change uniform policy to promote gender equality11/02/2024 10:12 PM