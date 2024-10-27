Tropical Storm Kong-Rey to bring rain to northern Taiwan from Wednesday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 27 (CNA) Tropical Storm Kong-Rey is expected to begin moving northward in the coming days into waters east of Taiwan, and will bring potentially heavy rain to northern parts of the country from Wednesday, forecasters said.

According to the Central Weather Administration (CWA), as of 8 a.m. Sunday, Kong-Rey was located 1,390 kilometers east-southeast of Cape Eluanbi, Taiwan's southernmost tip, and was moving in a westerly direction.

Although its path remains uncertain, the storm is expected to turn northward on Monday or Tuesday, entering waters east of Taiwan and bringing rain to northern and northeastern parts of the country from Wednesday through Friday, the CWA said.

In its 7-day forecast, the CWA said temperatures in northern and northeastern Taiwan will remain in the mid-20s next week, while other regions will see highs of around 30 degrees Celsius.

Scattered showers are expected throughout the week in northern and northeastern Taiwan, with a possibility of heavy rain Greater Taipei and the northeast, the CWA said.

Over the next week, eastern Taiwan will see brief, isolated rain showers, while cloudy to clear conditions, with a chance of afternoon showers, are forecast for the center and south of the country, the CWA said.