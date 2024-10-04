Taiwan headline news
10/04/2024 10:48 AM
Taipei, Oct. 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Nine people dead in fire at Antai Hospital in Pingtung
@China Times: Planned 'reconciliation dinner' among ruling, opposition legislative whips suspended due to typhoon
@Liberty Times: Schools, offices closed in Kaohsiung, Pingtung Friday for post-typhoon cleanup
@Economic Daily News: Jensen Huang speaks up; AI supply chain is secure
@Commercial Times: Four major AI manufacturers receive 'overweight' investment rating thanks to Nvidia
@Taipei Times: Stinger certification sought: official
Enditem/ls
Latest
- Society
Storm dissipates after making landfall: CWA10/04/2024 11:31 AM
- Society
Taiwan headline news10/04/2024 10:48 AM
- Business
U.S. dollar up sharply in Taipei trading10/04/2024 10:27 AM
- Business
Taiwan shares open higher10/04/2024 09:25 AM
- Society
Krathon downgraded to tropical depression; typhoon warning lifted10/04/2024 09:15 AM