10/04/2024 10:48 AM
Taipei, Oct. 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Nine people dead in fire at Antai Hospital in Pingtung

@China Times: Planned 'reconciliation dinner' among ruling, opposition legislative whips suspended due to typhoon

@Liberty Times: Schools, offices closed in Kaohsiung, Pingtung Friday for post-typhoon cleanup

@Economic Daily News: Jensen Huang speaks up; AI supply chain is secure

@Commercial Times: Four major AI manufacturers receive 'overweight' investment rating thanks to Nvidia

@Taipei Times: Stinger certification sought: official

