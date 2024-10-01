Detained Taipei city councilor granted bail

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Oct. 1 (CNA) The Taiwan Taipei District Court on Tuesday granted bail of NT$8 million (US$250,880) to detained Taipei City Councilor Chen Chung-wen (陳重文), who was indicted in July on corruption charges.

Chen, a member of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT), was detained by prosecutors on March 21 during the investigation into his role in the corruption case.

Despite his release, Chen is required to wear an electronic monitoring device and report to the Electronic Monitoring Center daily, while also being banned from changing his residence and leaving the country, according to the court.

The court ruled Tuesday that the reason for Chen's detention is still applicable -- namely that he constitutes a flight risk. However, as all witnesses in the case were cross-examined in court that day, and no new evidence produced, concerns over collusion no longer apply.

Therefore, if Chen pays the NT$8 million bail, agrees to electronic monitoring and to not change his residence or leave the country, he can be released from custody, the court said.

However, prosecutors argued that Chen has both the financial means and ability as an incumbent city councilor to interfere with witnesses and pressure Taipei City government's Social Welfare Department, as well as collude with others and flee the country.

Prosecutors also argued that bail should only be granted if Chen agrees to resign as a councilor.

In response, Chen's attorney said his client was elected by voters to serve as a city councilor and has done so to the best of his ability.

Taipei City Councilor Chen Chung-wen. CNA photo Oct. 1, 2024

Chen and his attorney also said they needed more time to prepare for trial, set for Oct. 8.

On July 19, prosecutors indicted Chen for numerous violations, including corruption and intent to directly or indirectly seek unlawful gains.

According to prosecutors, Chen and his friend Kang Li-chi (康立錡) set up a company in 2023 to receive projects from Taiwan Intelligent Fiber Optic Network Consortium (Taifo), a company awarded a 25-year contract by Taipei City government in 2011 to build a fiber optic network in the municipality.

In 2023, Chen allegedly pressured Taipei Department of Social Welfare multiple times to award a contract installing cloud-based surveillance systems at public nursing care centers in the city to Taifo, prosecutors said.

Taifo then subcontracted the project to Kang, who passed it to a New Taipei-based company also registered under his name to carry out the work.

The arrangement profited each party involved, prosecutors said, indicating that Chen made NT$3.21 million in illegal gains through the deal.

Chen denied the accusations of corruption, but has admitted to forgery and capital misrepresentation charges.

He also admitted to questioning city government officials on budgetary matters in his capacity as a city councilor but not for specific projects.

Also on Tuesday, the court summoned four witnesses, including Chen's wife Pai Hui-ping (白惠萍), Taifo Chairman Lee Ching-huang (李慶煌), and a purchasing manager identified by the surname Tsai (蔡).

Meanwhile, the Taipei City Council's KMT Caucus said that Chen has not been suspended and can still participate in its operations.

The City Council also said that Chen is legally allowed to resume his role as a city councilor at a council meeting on Wednesday.