Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan Railway's Pingxi Line closed due to heavy rain

09/22/2024 08:07 PM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.
Commuters check out train schedules in this CNA file photo
Commuters check out train schedules in this CNA file photo

Taipei, Sept. 22 (CNA) Service on the Pingxi Line, a railway branch line in New Taipei popular among day trippers, was suspended Sunday due to torrential rain.

According to Taiwan Railway Corp. (TR), service on the 12.9-kilometer line was halted at 1:22 p.m.

At 2:18 p.m., TR staff at Shifen Station reported that subgrade -- the native material underneath the train tracks -- had been washed out from under a section of tracks between Shifen and Dahua stations.

A maintenance crew was sent to repair the damaged tracks, but as of Sunday evening, service on the Pingxi Line was not expected to resume until Monday, according to the TR website.

Much of Taiwan has seen sustained and heavy rain over the weekend due to a passing tropical depression. On Sunday, parts of New Taipei, Kaohsiung and Pingtung reported daily rainfall above 200 millimeters.

(By Wang Shu-fen and Matthew Mazzetta)

Enditem/AW

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.59