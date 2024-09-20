Taiwan headline news
09/20/2024 10:19 AM
Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Central bank imposes five measures to curb property speculation
@China Times: Central bank imposes strict measures against property speculation
@Liberty Times: Taiwan plans 'global elite card' to attract high-level foreign professionals
@Economic Daily News: Central bank adopts heaviest ever measures against property speculation
@Commercial Times: U.S. Federal Reserve says no rush to return to world of ultra-low interest rates
@Taipei Times: Military to focus on tech for defense
