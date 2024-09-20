Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

09/20/2024 10:19 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Central bank imposes five measures to curb property speculation

@China Times: Central bank imposes strict measures against property speculation

@Liberty Times: Taiwan plans 'global elite card' to attract high-level foreign professionals

@Economic Daily News: Central bank adopts heaviest ever measures against property speculation

@Commercial Times: U.S. Federal Reserve says no rush to return to world of ultra-low interest rates

@Taipei Times: Military to focus on tech for defense

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    172.30.142.31