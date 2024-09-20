To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Sept. 20 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Central bank imposes five measures to curb property speculation

@China Times: Central bank imposes strict measures against property speculation

@Liberty Times: Taiwan plans 'global elite card' to attract high-level foreign professionals

@Economic Daily News: Central bank adopts heaviest ever measures against property speculation

@Commercial Times: U.S. Federal Reserve says no rush to return to world of ultra-low interest rates

@Taipei Times: Military to focus on tech for defense

