Taipei, Sept. 4 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taipei prosecutors' appeal against Ko's release without bail to be decided today at earliest

@China Times: High court to rule today on prosecutors' appeal against Ko's release without bail

@Liberty Times: High court to rule today on prosecutors' appeal against Ko's release without bail

@Economic Daily News: Ex-TSMC Chairman Mark Liu names data industry as 1 of 6 industries that have strong potential

@Commercial Times: Semi Silicon Photonics Industry Alliance hosts launch ceremony

@Taipei Times: MOFA to focus on clarifying UN 2758

