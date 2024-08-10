Heavy rain advisory issued for southern Taiwan on Saturday

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 10 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) issued a heavy rain advisory for southern Taiwan on Saturday, warning of inclement weather.

A heavy rain advisory was issued at 10 a.m. for Tainan and Kaohsiung cities as well as Pingtung County.

The CWA defines heavy rain as accumulated rainfall of 80 millimeters or more within a 24-hour period or 40 mm or more in an hour.

From 12 a.m. to 7:50 a.m. on Saturday, more than 100 millimeters of rainfall had fallen in Yunlin's Kouhu Township, Tainan's Beimen District, Chiayi's Dongshih Township, and Pingtung's Kanding Township, according to the CWA.

The advisory will remain in place until Saturday night.

While a heavy rain advisory was not issued for the northern and eastern parts of the country, afternoon thundershowers are still likely to occur, with chances of heavy rain in mountainous areas, according to the CWA.

CWA graphic

Due to the effects of a low depression system bringing abundant moisture, intermittent rainfall is forecast to prevail throughout central and southern Taiwan for the entire day, it said.

It cautioned residents in southern Taiwan of the possibility of lightning, strong gusts of wind as well as flooding in low-lying areas.

Temperature-wise, highs of 32-36 degrees Celsius can be expected nationwide, although Greater Taipei and Taiwan's eastern parts could see the mercury exceed 36 degrees, the CWA added.