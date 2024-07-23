Wanan air raid drill in eastern Taiwan canceled due to typhoon

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 23 (CNA) Taiwan's military late Tuesday announced the cancellation of the annual Wanan air raid drills scheduled to take place in eastern Taiwan on Wednesday, due to Typhoon Gaemi.

The 47th edition of the Wanan Exercises started on Monday in central Taiwan and continued on Tuesday in the northern region.

On Wednesday, the air raid drill was original set to take place in Taiwan's eastern region, comprising Hualien and Taitung counties, as well as in the outlying counties of Penghu, Kinmen and Lienchiang (Matsu Islands).

Due to the approaching Typhoon Gaemi, which is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the eastern part of Taiwan Wednesday, the defense ministry said the Wanan drill will not be held in Hualien and Taitung on that day so local residents can focus on preparing for the typhoon.

The Wanan Exercises are a series of emergency air raid drills that have been held every year in Taiwan since 1978 to raise public awareness of emergency response measures and to test the emergency response capabilities of local authorities.

Each exercise lasts 30 minutes, during which time air raid sirens sound and residents are required to shelter in place or seek cover in the nearest designated air raid shelter.

Those who fail to comply with instructions during the drills can be fined up to NT$150,000 (US$4,564).

The southern region -- comprising Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung County -- will hold its Wanan drills on Thursday.