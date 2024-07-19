Taipei mayor apologizes to victims in preschool sexual assault case

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 19 (CNA) Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安) bowed and apologized on Friday to the families of those affected by a case involving allegations of the sexual assault of multiple preschool students by a former teacher.

"It is my responsibility, and I must bear it" if any child in Taipei gets hurt, Chiang told reporters before attending a ceremony.

Chiang said that it is the government's responsibility to review and improve related policies to prevent similar incidents from happening again, regardless of when the case happened.

Chiang's remarks came in the wake of a case involving a Taipei private preschool teacher Mao Chun-shen (毛畯珅), who was indicted in August 2023 on charges of sexually abusing six children. A verdict on the case is expected in August 2024.

He is also being investigated in a separate case of the same nature that involves at least 20 allegations.

The suspect was investigated multiple times for sexual abuse against minors by the authorities. The first complaints were filed in June 2022, but Mao continued to teach at the Taipei Piramide School (台北市私立培諾米達幼兒園), which was owned by his mother, until being detained in July 2023.

On Thursday, parents of the victims, as well as NGOs and lawmakers slammed the Taipei City government, questioning whether some of the incidents could have been prevented if it had been more proactive.

Also responding to the case on Friday, Taiwan People's Party Chairman Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who was the mayor of Taipei between 2014-2022, said there is room for the government to improve.

His party is planning to propose more comprehensive law amendments to protect children more effectively without panicking parents or prejudging the outcome of similar cases, Ko said at a separate press conference.