Parents, NGOs slam Taipei government for handling of preschool rape cases

Taipei, July 18 (CNA) Parents of victims, NGOs and lawmakers slammed Taipei City Government's handling of a case involving allegations about the rape of multiple preschool students on Thursday.

The first cases were reported to the police in July 2022 and ultimately resulted in more than 20 minors being allegedly victimized, leaving questions as to whether some of the incidents could have been prevented if the government had been more proactive.

The cases

The cases relate to Taipei private preschool teacher Mao Chun-shen (毛畯珅), who was indicted in August 2023 on charges of molesting six children. A verdict on the case is expected in August 2024. He was subsequently accused of sexually abusing at least 20 more children and found to be in possession of more than 600 sexually explicit videos involving minors.

Despite being investigated multiple times for sexual abuse against minors since the first allegations in July 2022, Mao continued to teach at the Taipei Piramide School (台北市私立培諾米達幼兒園), which was owned by his mother, until he was detained in July 2023.

Moreover, although the preschool's license was revoked on Oct. 1, 2023, there are additional allegations the preschool owner opened new childcare institutions using the names of other people.

Parents demand answers

Some of the victims' parents issued a statement Thursday.

Regarding the first report in July 2022, the parents noted that they still know nothing about the administrative investigations the city government Education Department claims to have conducted, adding that they are still unaware whether the school was fined for failing to report the case in March 2023, when the second investigations began.

They also questioned the department's failure to suspend Mao when he was being investigated, citing an administrative ordinance issued in 2021 by the Ministry of Education's (MOE) K-12 Education Administration that allows for teachers to be ordered to take a leave of absence when under investigation.

The ordinance means the Education Department did have the legal means to suspend Mao in 2022, despite claiming it could not unless he was indicted.

Facing the department's passiveness, some parents wrote to Mayor Chiang Wan-an (蔣萬安), but have not yet received a response.

During the investigations, the parents also had no access to investigation reports and surveillance footage, being permitted only to see printscreen images provided by the police, they said.

The parents also voiced suspicions that staff at the preschool engaged in a cover-up, especially as the owner was Mao's mother, adding that in such a case the staff may also be guilt of failing to report incidents.

Finally, the parents requested more funding for counseling provided by the city's Social Welfare Department, which is reportedly overwhelmed by the number of cases.

NGOs call for review of laws and procedures

Also on Thursday, the Taipei Women's Rescue Foundation issued a statement, explaining that when children are sexually abused by acquaintances, the perpetrators often use pretexts such as playing games or physical checks while threatening children to keep their actions a secret. Moreover, the acts are often perpetrated in closed spaces making them difficult to uncover.

These facts can make bringing indictments difficult due to a lack of evidence. In other words, abuse might have taken place despite the lack of an indictment or conviction, the foundation said.

The government should order institutions to suspend staff there are multiple sexual misconduct toward minors, warn and inform parents, as well put in place monitoring systems to prevent the person concerned from working elsewhere, the foundation said.

On the same day, ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislators Lin Yueh-chin (林月琴), Wu Pei-yi (吳沛憶) and Garden of Hope Foundation CEO Wang Yueh-hao (王玥好) held a press conference where they made four demands in the wake of several preschool rape accusations to prevent future tragedies.

The three demanded clarification as to whether Taipei City Government is guilty of incompetence or a cover-up in the case.

Secondly, Article 69 of the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act should be amended to clarify news reporting principles to expose malpractice.

They also called for more gender equality experts on preschool personnel misconduct investigation committees, in accordance with the Gender Equity Education Act, which currently does not apply to preschools and kindergartens.

Finally, they said the Education Ministry website should include judicial verdicts along with digital map street views to prevent institutions that have their licenses revoked restarting their business.

The city's response

Mayor Chiang, who took office at the end of 2022, said police and prosecutors were involved in the 2022 case, which concluded without an indictment.

within three months of Mao's detention in July, the city government suspended him, banned him from teaching and revoked the preschool's licence while fining it the highest amount allowed by law. It also contacted parents and assisted with children who needed to transfer to other institutions, Chiang said.

Taipei City Government is prepared to answer any questions the public might have and invites the Education Department, Health Department and Social Welfare Department to discuss and review their handling of the case, making any necessary improvements, he added.

Chiang noted that the standard on the release of related information should be more clear to protect victims from secondary victimization, with greater consistency among the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act, the Early Childhood Education and Care Act and the draft childcare service act.

The fine for institutions covering up criminal cases will be raised to at least NT$600,000 (US$18,368.43), with criminal charges, he said.

The central government's response

In his review of how Taipei City Government handled the case, Deputy Education Minister Chang Liao Wan-Chien (張廖萬堅) highlighted three procedural oversights.

First, in the 2022 case, the law required a report on the case should be submitted to the city's Education Department and Social Welfare Department within 24 hours, that did not happen.

Secondly, a crisis management mechanism should have been launched, involving social workers, medical workers and the center for prevention of domestic violence and sexual assault providing assistance to children and parents.

Lastly, after the above procedures, the investigations should have been either transferred to law enforcement and/or resulted in administrative punishments.

Chang Liao said the three procedures also require reports of closed cases to be filed with the competent authorities for future reference.

He also cited the 2021 administrative ordinance that allowed for Mao's suspension.

As to the disclosure of judicial verdicts on preschools and kindergartens, Chang Liao said the current system already has regulations on disclosure regarding individuals found guilty of certain crimes, but promised the ministry would discuss with the relevant authorities how systems can be improved to provide parents with easier access.

Meanwhile, as to media coverage in cases of this nature, Deputy Health Minister Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) said reporting is allowed as long as victims' identities are not revealed. However, as this is vague and can cause confusion for reporters, the ministry will meet with the relevant authorities and establish clearer guidelines for future reference.