To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taiwan's weather likely to be impacted by tropical storm next week: CWA

Taipei, July 18 (CNA) Taiwan's weather is likely to be impacted by an approaching tropical storm next week, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Thursday.

A tropical system currently located in waters east of the Philippines could develop into a depression or storm on the weekend due to the effect of a Pacific high pressure system gradually moving northward, CWA forecaster Lee Meng-hsuan (李孟軒) said.

If a tropical depression or storm forms it would likely move toward waters east of Taiwan on July 23 and July 24, with its outer rim bringing rain to eastern areas, Lee said.

Sporadic bursts of rainfall could also occur in the country's north and south, he said, while indicating that afternoon thunderstorm are more likely in central parts of Taiwan.

However, the intensity and movement of the weather system still needs to be observed, the forecaster added.

Meanwhile, high waves are forecast in coastal areas of eastern Taiwan, the northeast and along the southern Hengchun Peninsula on July 22.

(By Chang Hsiung-feng and Ko Lin) Enditem/AW