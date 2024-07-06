To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Taiwanese boat, crew released by Japan after paying fine for illegal fishing

@China Times: Labour Party wins U.K. general election in landslide

@Liberty Times: Yunlin County Council speaker detained for alleged bribery

@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks expected to lead Taiex higher

@Commercial Times: 15 stocks with strong Q2 sales draw institutional buying

@Taipei Times: Institute develops powerful explosive

