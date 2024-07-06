Taiwan headline news
07/06/2024 11:15 AM
Taipei, July 6 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Saturday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Taiwanese boat, crew released by Japan after paying fine for illegal fishing
@China Times: Labour Party wins U.K. general election in landslide
@Liberty Times: Yunlin County Council speaker detained for alleged bribery
@Economic Daily News: 15 stocks expected to lead Taiex higher
@Commercial Times: 15 stocks with strong Q2 sales draw institutional buying
@Taipei Times: Institute develops powerful explosive
