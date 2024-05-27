10 indicted for allegedly helping convicted tycoon flee Taiwan

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 27 (CNA) Ten people who allegedly helped a fugitive businessman flee to the Philippines in early September 2023 have been indicted for suspected violations of the Immigration Act, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office said Monday.

The case involves Chu Guo-rong (朱國榮), president of Global Funeral Service Corp. Ltd., who was sentenced to 24 years in jail for insider trading and stock manipulation. He fled Taiwan while out on bail as he appealed his conviction to Taiwan's Supreme Court.

Under his bail arrangement while waiting for the hearing of his appeal, Chu was required to report to the Sanzhangli Police Station in Taipei's Xinyi District in person every day before 7 p.m.

But he was listed as a wanted fugitive on Sept. 28, 2023, after failing to report to the station for several days in a row.

He never showed up after his last visit to the police station on Sept. 7, 2023, which led the Supreme Court to issue a warrant for his arrest and cancel his NT$517 million (US$16.05 million) bail bond.

The 10 indicted include Chu's business partner George Chou (周哲男), a yacht charter operator; the captain and two crew members of a yacht; and three relatives of Chu's girlfriend, who traveled to the Philippines with Chu, according to Taipei prosecutors.

Chu's secretary surnamed Tseng (曾) and a couple who sell jewelry were also indicted, the prosecutors said.

Taipei prosecutors said they believed that Chu figured he was likely to receive a harsh final sentence from the Supreme Court and was unwilling to go to jail, so he planned an escape.

Chu knew Vanuatu passport holders were eligible for visa-free travel to British Commonwealth nations and Russia, among others, the prosecutors said.

With that in mind, he conspired with his girlfriend, surnamed Chen (陳), and her family to have Chen's father pretend to be Chu and go to Hong Kong to apply for a Vanuatu passport for Chu's use, according to the prosecutors.

In addition, Chu purchased an Italian yacht in the name of Chou's company. On Sept. 7, 2023, the captain and two crew members sailed it from Badouzi Fishing Port in Keelung to Anping Port in Tainan, where it docked.

After Chu reported to the police station, Chou drove Chu and others to Anping Port, and then smuggled them to Laoag in the Philippines, which Chu entered with a Vanuatu passport, the prosecutors said.

Chu and his girlfriend, along with the female jewelry dealer surnamed Lin (林) and her foreign spouse surnamed Hsia (夏), whom Chu had met years ago when he was involved the jewelry trade, then all traveled to Vanuatu.

Lin and Hsia then returned to Taiwan, with Hsia helping arrange air tickets for Chu and his girlfriend to fly to Israel and then Moscow. Chu's current whereabouts are unknown.

According to the prosecutors, with Chu and Chen on the run, Chen's mother and younger brother not only took care of Chu and Chen's son in Taiwan, but also paid expenses Chen racked up on her credit card overseas.