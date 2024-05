To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 26 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Lai criticized for declaring war against Legislature

@China Times: Premier Cho: Government liable for sufficient electricity supply to tackle national development

@Liberty Times: Japan: G7 backs Taiwan's WHA bid

@Economic Daily News: 16 robust technology stocks soaring

@Commercial Times: 17 conglomerate stocks to lead market after May 20

@Taipei Times: China drills destabilizing, Taipei says

Enditem/cs