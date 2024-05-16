Taiwan nationals to enjoy automated immigration clearance in Malaysia
Kuala Lumpur, May 16 (CNA) Travelers from 36 low-risk countries and regions, including Taiwan, will be able to use automated immigration clearance when entering Malaysia beginning June 1.
The announcement was made by Malaysian Minister of Home Affairs Saifuddin Nasution Ismail at an event on Thursday.
According to a New Straits Times report, the 36 countries include all European Union member states, as well as Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Canada, China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
These are in addition to travelers from a list of 10 countries -- Australia, Brunei, Germany, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the United States and the United Kingdom -- which have enjoyed the automated entry system since December last year.
"This brings the total number of countries able to use the autogate facility to 46," the Malaysian official was quoted as saying in the report.
