Rescue of flying fox marks big step in megabat conservation: Agency

Taipei, April 24 (CNA) The recent rescue of a young Formosan flying fox, the first such case in Taiwan, represents a significant milestone in conservation efforts related to megabats in the country, the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency said Wednesday.

According to the agency's Hualien branch, a two-week-old male flying fox -- considered an endangered species in Taiwan, with a 2021 academic report suggesting there could be as few as 200 in the country -- was reported by an environmental volunteer in downtown Hualien City on April 20.

The animal was immediately transferred to a government-operated wildlife aid station, with the branch reaching out to a dozen or so local and Japanese bat experts for assistance in saving the pup since Taiwan lacks prior experience in such matters.

Initially, the team decided to take the pup back to the place where it was found so that its mother had an opportunity to take it back, the branch said in a press release.

However, despite spotting several grown flying foxes around the pup over the next two days, none of them made an attempt to approach, it said.

Photo courtesy of Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency's Hualien Branch April 24, 2024

Therefore, on April 23, the branch sent the pup to WildOne Wildlife Conservation Association, a non-profit organization in nearby Taitung County, to be taken care of by a vet.

Any further arrangements will depend on the pup's health, the branch said.

The incident, which involved 27 forestry officials and volunteers in the pup's rescue and care, provided a valuable experience for local conservationists, the branch said.