To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 3 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Wednesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Biden, Xi emphasize peace across Taiwan Strait in phone conversation

@China Times: Both sides across Taiwan Strait need mutual trust to reduce regional tensions: Singapore envoy

@Liberty Times: KMT lawmaker's election campaign aides indicted over violation of Anti-Infiltration Act

@Economic Daily News: Led by TSMC, Taiwan's stock market steams ahead

@Commercial Times: Boosted by TSMC, Taiex closes at new high

@Taipei Times: Lai, Hsiao briefed on national defense

Enditem/ls