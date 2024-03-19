Man arrested for growing and selling cannabis, 97 plants seized

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 19 (CNA) A man was arrested on March 10 for growing cannabis plants at his Chiayi City residence and in together with three accomplices also charged with selling the prohibited narcotic via social media groups, according to a police statement released Tuesday.

A police raid at the residence that day seized 97 cannabis plants, 2,283.4 grams of cannabis products, 22 vape pens, and a large number of cannabis planting tools, after monitoring and collecting evidence from a social media group selling marijuana, the statement said.

The group was discovered by police officers patrolling the internet as part of the drug prevention "Operation 'Safe Home'" program, said the statement issued by the Taipei City Police Department's Songshan Precinct.

The precinct then organized a joint taskforce with the New Taipei City Police Department's Zhonghe Precinct and the Chiayi City Police Bureau, with the Tainan District Prosecutors Office taking charge of the investigation into the case.

According to investigation findings, the chief suspect, a 33-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳), learned cannabis growing online. He also flew to Thailand, where cannabis is legal, to advance his planting skills.

Chen packaged his own products and enrolled his wife to help him sell them. He also recruited cannabis users via social media to help find more customers for the product, according to the police taskforce.

It was initially determined that the four individuals earned around NT$2 million (US$62,884) in unlawful gains through selling cannabis.

In his confession, Chen admitted to making deals with locals in Thailand and spending almost NT$2 million to procure a license to sell related products in the southeast Asian country.

Police estimate the seized plants and products had a total market value of around NT$10 million.

After interrogations, Chen and his accomplices were transferred to the Tainan District Prosecutors Office for further investigation of their alleged offenses in violation of the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act.

Chen was released on a NT$150,000 bail and restricted from leaving the country. One other suspect was released on NT$20,000 bail, while the two others were released without bail, according to the police.