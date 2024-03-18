Foundation leader steps down after boy's death in foster care

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 18 (CNA) The head of the Child Welfare League Foundation (CWLF) has stepped down following the death of a 1-year-old boy the foundation placed in foster care after allegedly being abused by his caregiver, the organization said Monday.

In a statement, the CWLF said its board of directors had accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Pai Li-fang (白麗芳) in the wake of the boy's death, which occurred last December but only came to light earlier this month.

Despite her departure, Pai will stay on as part of a work group reviewing the foundation's handling of the boy's case, a report on which will be submitted to the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) on March 25, the statement said.

Pai's resignation comes amid scrutiny over the case of the boy, who the CWLF placed in the care of a licensed Taipei nanny last September after his mother was sent to prison, and while it tried to find an adoptive family for him.

The CWLF learned of the boy's death -- allegedly as the result of long-term abuse by the nanny -- in December. The nanny, surnamed Liu (劉), and her younger sister have been detained by prosecutors in connection with the case, but have not yet been charged.

Last week, prosecutors also questioned and released on bail the 29-year-old CWLF social worker who handled the boy's case, amid suspicion that she may have falsified reports on the monthly welfare checks she was supposed to make to his foster home.

In its statement, the CWLF also expressed support for its 300-plus social workers, saying their work on behalf of "several thousand" children around Taiwan should not be affected because of the recent tragedy.

It appeared to be responding to calls by an online campaign to halt or seek returns of donations made to the foundation over its role in the case.

According to her resignation letter to CWLF employees on Sunday, which was later leaked to the media, Pai said she was asked to step down by the foundation's board of directors due to her poor handling of the "media crisis" surrounding the case.

Following Pai's resignation, more than 100 CWLF employees signed a petition calling for her to be reinstated.

In the petition, the employees said that the board's treatment of Pai had "shaken [their] faith" in the foundation, and made them fear that if they failed in any of their duties in the future, they would also be asked to shoulder the full responsibility and resign.

According to data provided by the MOHW last week, including the CWLF, there are currently eight organizations in Taiwan involved in facilitating adoptions. Nationwide, 468 children are awaiting adoption, including around 200 aged three and under.