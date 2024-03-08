Labor rights groups demand substantive review of Indian workers MOU

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, March 8 (CNA) A coalition of labor rights advocacy groups on Friday rallied outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, demanding that a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Taipei and New Delhi on making India a source of migrant workers in Taiwan be subject to a substantive review by the legislature.

After Bloomberg last year reported Taiwan could recruit up to 100,000 Indian workers, the backlash indicated there were differing opinions about the matter impacting both local and migrant workers, Taiwan International Workers' Association member Hsu Wei-tung (許惟棟) said at the rally.

When the Labor Ministry announced an MOU had been signed on Feb. 16, it "caught everyone off guard," Hsu said, criticizing the ministry's "covert" approach to the issue.

He called for the MOU, which still has to go through certain formalities involving the Cabinet and the legislature, to be subject to a substantive review by the legislature in the same way as economic treaties between Taiwan and other countries.

Shih Yi-hsiang (施逸翔), a senior researcher at Taiwan Association for Human Rights, said that the content of the MOU has still not been made public after being signed.

The legislature needs to determine whether the MOU incorporates crucial elements of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women, the International Labor Organization Conventions, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, Shih said.

If not, Taiwan and India should restart negotiations to amend the MOU, he added.

Meanwhile, several lawmakers, including the Democratic Progressive Party's Lin Shu-fen (林淑芬) and Taiwan People's Party's Chen Gau-tzu (陳昭姿), have called for the recruitment of Indian workers to be conducted using a government-to-government (G2G) model, Hsu said.

Lin observed that the planned recruitment of Indian workers could serve as an opportunity for Taiwan to establish a G2G recruitment system and renounce the much-criticized labor brokerage system, which has seen brokerages monopolize almost all job openings and charge migrant workers high job placement fees and monthly service fees.

Hsu urged Taiwan's government to adopt South Korea's recruitment model, which allows the governments of migrant workers' home countries to directly share information on migrant workers with overseas offices set up by the South Korean government.

The information is then uploaded onto a website set up by the South Korean government where employers can directly pick the workers that best fit their needs, he said.

In response, the Labor Ministry said Taiwan's existing recruitment channels include a G2G model, and the specifics about the recruitment of Indian workers will be ironed out during future meetings with the Indian government, local media reported.