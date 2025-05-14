More entertainers questioned over military service evasion

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, May 14 (CNA) At least eight entertainers were questioned Wednesday on suspicion of evading compulsory military service, with two later released on bail, according to police and prosecutors in New Taipei.

Police and prosecutors investigating actor Darren Wang (王大陸) for alleged military service evasion and document forgery expanded their probe earlier in the day, bringing in at least eight other entertainers for questioning.

The entertainers included actor Daniel Chen (陳大天) and Choc7 member Jushe Lee (李銓), who were released on bail of NT$250,000 (US$8,260.81) and NT$150,000, respectively, after being questioned by the New Taipei District Prosecutors Office.

A special task force under the prosecutors' office brought in Chen, Lee and actor Huang Po-shih (黃博石) for questioning during an expanded search operation around 6 a.m., local police said.

On Feb. 18, Wang was taken into custody for questioning over an illegal ring suspected of helping people dodge compulsory military service with falsified medical documents and was released on NT$150,000 bail later that day, according to the prosecutors' office.

In January, New Taipei police arrested the suspected ringleader, a man surnamed Chen (陳), for allegedly violating the military service system by providing false medical certificates.

The group allegedly offered to help men evade compulsory military service in exchange for NT$100,000 to NT$1 million.

On Wednesday, other suspects, including Nine Chen (陳零九), William Liao (威廉), Cuzyboii (陳信維), Xiaohu Wu (小虎), and Teddy (陳向熙) were also taken in for questioning.

In addition, Daikon (大根), who was abroad, was scheduled to return to Taiwan later the day to be questioned by the New Taipei Police Department's Criminal Investigation Corps.

A total of 120 individuals, including 11 entertainers, are suspected of evading military service using similar methods, Shen Che-fang (沈哲芳), director of the Ministry of the Interior's National Conscription Agency, said at a legislative committee hearing, citing findings from similar investigations at the end of 2024.

Under the Act of Military Service System, all Taiwanese men aged 19 to 36 are required to complete compulsory military service.