To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, May 15 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Nine entertainers questioned over military service evasion

@China Times: Cabinet will not rule out raising electricity rates for residential users

@Liberty Times: Three Hualien officials indicted on personal data violation charges

@Economic Daily News: Taiex rises for fourth consecutive session

@Commercial Times: Taiex to challenge 22,000 point-mark

@Taipei Times: Military vows strict controls for UAVs

Enditem/pc