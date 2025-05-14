U.S. dollar closes sharply lower on Taipei forex market
05/14/2025 04:17 PM
Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell sharply lower against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, shedding NT$0.171 to close at NT$30.284.
Turnover totaled US$1.337 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at the day's high of NT$30.420, and moved to a low of NT$30.252 before rebounding.
