Green Island Biennial explores isolation and repression of political prisoners

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

New Taipei, May 13 (CNA) The 2025 Green Island Biennial delves into temporal and spatial isolation experienced by political prisoners in remote confinement, the exhibition's head curator, Nobuo Takamori (高森信男) said at an opening ceremony on Tuesday.

At the event held in New Taipei, Takamori said while Green Island is geographically close to Taiwan, it came to symbolize a barrier during the White Terror period ostracizing individuals who were politically prosecuted and condemned from society and time.

That forms the backdrop of the exhibition's theme, "Duration of 149 Sea Miles: The Struggle of Memory Against Forgetting," the curator said, noting that the distance represents the journey the first group of political prisoners took to reach Green Island from Keelung.

The then-authoritarian Kuomintang (KMT) government began sending political prisoners to Green Island for imprisonment in 1951, many of whom were subjected to forced labor, he added.

Meanwhile, Culture Minister Li Yuan (李遠), noted that the people living on the island of Taiwan were similarly cut off from the outside world under the reign of a dictatorship, as they could not leave the country freely and the flow of information was strictly controlled and censored.

Minister of Culture Lee Yung delivers a speech at the press conference for 2025 Green Island Biennial on May 13. CNA photo May 13, 2025

The minister pledged continued government support to preserve the memories of the White Terror era and to promote human rights education in Taiwan.

According to Takamori, dozens of video recordings, installations and drawings, among other artworks will be exhibited across what is now called the Green Island White Terror Memorial Park from Wednesday to Sept. 21.

Through the lens of 31 artists from Taiwan and overseas, and by drawing comparisons between Taiwan and other countries with turbulent pasts, the biennial seeks to promote a better understanding of the history of the White Terror era.

Among the works is "For Every Freedom, Hope Remains," a series of large-scale woodcut prints made by Malaysian art group Pangrok Sulap.

Woodcut art has always been rooted in the culture of "resistance" to those in power, Pangrok Sulap member Adi said, adding that the group's work "honors the strength of those who endured oppression" and "reminds us the struggle for freedom is never over."

Taiwanese artist Wang Te-yu (王德瑜) will showcase "N22.40," an installation designed to pay tribute to late White Terror victim and human rights advocate Tsai Kun-lin (蔡焜霖), with the hope of inspiring visitors to reflect on the importance of freedom and human rights.

The Green Island White Terror Memorial Park - formerly a prison compound that held political prisoners, as well as serious offenders and criminal gang members - was transformed in 2018 into a museum commemorating the victims of political repression during the White Terror period from 1949 to 1992.