Tang Prize laureate Jane Goodall to deliver speech in Taiwan in June

Taipei, May 13 (CNA) Jane Goodall, a renowned English primatologist and anthropologist, will deliver a speech in Taiwan in June, the Tang Prize Foundation said in a statement on Tuesday.

Titled "Inspiring Hope Through Action," Goodall's lecture on June 8 will mark her first public appearance in Taiwan in seven years, the foundation's CEO Chern Jenn-chuan (陳振川) said.

The foundation is actively assisting the Jane Goodall Institute Taiwan in promoting the event, in the hope of encouraging more people to join her in protecting the environment and conserving wildlife, Chern said.

During the visit, Goodall will also be invited to tour the Tang Prize Foundation in Taipei and add her signature to the 'Table of Honor,' where it will be preserved alongside those of other Tang Prize laureates for posterity, he added.

Goodall was the 2020 Tang Prize in sustainable development laureate.

According to the foundation, Goodall, now aged 91, was unable to travel to Taiwan to receive her award that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, staff from the foundation visited Singapore last December to present the Tang Prize medal to her in person.

Meanwhile, the foundation announced that Jens Juul Holst, recipient of the 2024 Tang Prize in biopharmaceutical science, will also deliver a speech at the BIO Asia-Taiwan 2025 exhibition in Taipei on July 23.

Holst will focus on analyzing the revolutionary breakthroughs of GLP-1 in diabetes treatment, it said.

The Tang Prize, established by Ruentex Group Chairman Samuel Yin (尹衍樑) in 2012, is a set of biennial international awards to honor individuals who have made prominent contributions in four categories -- sustainable development, biopharmaceutical science, sinology, and the rule of law.