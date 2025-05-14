Taiwan's security essential to regional stability: Tsai

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Copenhagen, May 13 (CNA) Speaking at the Copenhagen Democracy Summit on Tuesday, former President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) called on democracies to remain united in the face of a shifting geopolitical landscape and emphasized the importance of Taiwan's security to the world.

"Taiwan's security is essential to regional stability and to defending democratic values amid mounting authoritarianism," Tsai said at the annual democracy forum in the Danish capital.

Noting a "new geopolitical landscape" in which existing global trade and security orders face "uncertainty and unpredictability," Tsai said democracies must remain united and be more committed to building up resilience together in the face of challenges.

"[Resilience] allows us to absorb shocks, adapt under pressure, and emerge stronger," she said, adding that it is "the scaffolding of sustainable autonomy."

Tsai said that under her administration, Taiwan had strengthened its resilience on several fronts by increasing defense spending, implementing military reforms, and bolstering digital infrastructure.

Describing these efforts as a collective undertaking involving different sectors of Taiwanese society, Tsai said it was through "collaboration and information sharing" that Taiwan built a "fortress" against infiltration attempts and cognitive warfare by foreign actors.

Taiwan is also uniquely positioned to serve as a high-tech manufacturing hub within the democratic camp, and such "manufacturing agility enhances global supply chain resilience," especially in the electronics, green energy and health care sectors, Tsai said.

Taiwan will continue to share its resilience building with partners in the international community, Tsai said, vowing that "threats or coercion will never shake Taiwan's resolve to engage and contribute to the world."

Prior to giving a speech at the forum, Tsai, who arrived in Copenhagen earlier Tuesday after concluding a visit to Lithuania, met with a group of Danish parliamentarians led by Pia Kjærsgaard.

In a social media post, Tsai thanked Kjærsgaard, who has visited Taiwan multiple times, for her efforts to advance ties between Taiwan and Denmark.

She expressed hope that Denmark and other European countries will continue to support Taiwan's democratic way of life and international participation.

Tsai will also visit the United Kingdom as part of her European tour, her second since leaving office in May 2024.